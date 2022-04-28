Live Nation offering $25 tickets to 3,700 concerts

For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing their favorite artist live, but the deal only lasts one week.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Live Nation is celebrating the return of live music by offering fans $25 tickets to nearly 3,700 concerts across North America.

Live Nation announced Thursday that from Monday, May 4 through Sunday, May 10, fans will have access to exclusive $25 flat-fee tickets to participating shows.

The ticket offer includes concerts in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums and artists across a variety of genres.

Hundreds of artists are offering the deal including, but not limited to: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, and Zac Brown Band. See the full list of artists online here.

$25 Concert Week tickets are available starting Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. ET at livenation.com/concertweek through Tuesday May 10, or while supplies last.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 8 a.m. ET at citientertainment.com.

Rakuten members can get presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 3 at 12 p.m. ET.

