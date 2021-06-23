Pop band OneRepublic to perform before MLB All-Star celebrity softball game

The Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum recording artists will take the stage at Coors Field and perform two songs.

DENVER — Colorado natives and Grammy-nominated pop group OneRepublic has been added to the lineup of in-park events ahead of the MLB All-Star Game.

OneRepublic will be taking the stage at Coors Field on Sunday, July 11 right after the Futures Game and right before the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

This performance is the most recent event added to the All-Star Sunday lineup at Coors Field. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, and the first 15,000 fans will receive a 2021 All-Star Game souvenir bucket hat.

A fan-friendly and interactive festival "Play Ball Park" will also be held at the Colorado Convention Center from Friday, July 9 through Tuesday, July 13 during the 2021 MLB All-Star Week.

The fan event blends baseball, softball, music, food, technology, shopping, fashion, mascots, legends of the game, former Olympians and fun activities, according to MLB.

Tickets for the five-day All-Star fan event are free and available at AllStarGame.com. Admission will be based on timed entry into downtown Denver's Colorado Convention Center that fans can register for when claiming their complimentary tickets. All tickets are digital and can be accessed through the free MLB Ballpark app.

All-Star Week events

91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field (July 13)

All-Star Workout Day featuring Home Run Derby (July 12)

All-Star Sunday featuring All-Star Futures Game (July 11)

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 11)

All-Star 5K (July 10)

Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center (July 9–13)

