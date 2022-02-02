The top five nominees in the Rock Hall fan vote are Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton.

With just a few days left before voting ends in the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction fan ballot, Duran Duran maintains their strong lead.

They've held the top spot for more than two months, pulling ahead of Eminem early in the fan voting process. The fan ballot, which has now surpassed 5 million total votes since opening on Feb. 2, closes on Friday, April 29 – so get your vote counted HERE.

So where does each of this year's 17 Rock Hall induction nominees stand right now? Here’s a look at the fan vote rankings as of 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20:

Duran Duran: 864,181 votes Eminem: 656,708 votes Pat Benatar: 570,603 votes Eurythmics: 400,653 votes Dolly Parton: 368,039 votes Judas Priest: 333,633 votes Carly Simon: 302,995 votes Lionel Richie: 278,577 votes DEVO: 203,027 votes Kate Bush: 192,261 votes Rage Against The Machine: 176,785 votes Dionne Warwick: 169,986 votes A Tribe Called Quest: 138,069 votes New York Dolls: 110,116 votes Beck: 91,923 votes MC5: 85,457 votes Fela Kuti: 64,784 votes

For context, here’s where each of the 17 Rock Hall nominees stood in the fan ballot as of 7:15 a.m. on April 4:

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are announced in May. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place this fall at a yet-to-be-announced location.

