Plan ahead! Taylor Swift's merch truck will arrive in Denver on Thursday

DENVER — The merch truck for Taylor's Swift's "Eras Tour" will arrive in Denver Thursday morning.

Swift brings her wildly popular tour to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15.

Since launching the tour in March, Swift has brought her tour to cities across the United States, selling out stadiums, packing parking lots, and filling hotel rooms.

She last played Empower Field at Mile High in 2018 on her "Reputation" stadium tour.

The merch truck has been arriving at stadiums the day before the concert and has drawn huge crowds in other cities, so it's important to plan ahead if going to Empower Field at Mile High.

In Denver, the merchandise truck will be outside Gate 2, on the west side of the stadium near Gateway Plaza and will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Empower Field at Mile High.

Patrons won't be permitted on site before 7 a.m.

Parking will be available in Lots C and D.

#DenverTSTheErasTour✨ Early Merch Day will be on Thursday, July 13 from 10 AM to 7 PM and open to all. Fans are invited to purchase merchandise ahead of show day with early merch sales located outside of Gate 2. The line opens at 7 AM and a queue will not be allowed before. pic.twitter.com/S4lweWh0Ua — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) July 12, 2023

This was the line for the merch truck at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in March, courtesy of our sister station WFAA:

Swift will conclude a run of U.S. concerts in Los Angeles in August before heading abroad in 2024.

