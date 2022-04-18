The Maine-based band released eight albums, the most recent being "Field Notes, Vol. 3" in December 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — The Ghost of Paul Revere announced Monday that the band's upcoming tour will be its last.

"For the sake of our own health, our families, and you, our fans, we have decided that this year's Ghostland festival will be our last show — the end to a fantastic journey performing together — as The Ghost of Paul Revere," the Maine-based band wrote in a social media post.

Beyond that, the band did not give any further insight into the breakup.

"It has been a wild ride filled with an abundance of trials, tribulations, and joy," the band wrote.

The Ghost of Paul Revere's "The Last Ride" tour kicks off Friday at the Waterville Opera House. According to Monday's announcement, the band's annual "Ghostland" show, scheduled for Sept. 3 at Portland's Thompson's Point, will be its last as a group.

"We hope to see you there so we can sing the songs we all love and share these final moments with you at least once more," the band wrote, adding there will be more tour dates announced soon.

Bandmates Griffin Sherry, Sean McCarthy, and Max Davis all grew up together and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School. They've been friends since they were three. The Ghost of Paul Revere was officially formed in 2011 and, in 2018, the group added Charles Gagne as its drummer.

The band has released eight albums, the most recent being "Field Notes, Vol. 3" in Dec. 2021. According to Monday's social media post, there is "soon to be" a ninth album.

In 2019, The Ghost of Paul Revere's "Ballad of the 20th Maine," was established as Maine's official state ballad. The song tells the story of the 2nd Maine Infantry Regiment through the eyes of soldier Andrew Tozier, son of Litchfield, as the unit joined the 20th Maine and fought valiantly at Little Round Top in the Battle of Gettysburg.

In February, while on a tour stop in Denver, the band said its trailer full of gear and merchandise was stolen from the parking lot of an Aurora hotel. Through a fundraising effort, the group was able to secure rental gear to continue on the tour with no cancellations, navigate logistical challenges, and replace the stolen gear items.

On April 1, the band said police recovered the trailer, which still had all of the gear and merchandise inside. The band said the remaining money raised through the fundraising campaign was donated to four different charities -- one chosen by each band member.