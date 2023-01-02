Tool announces Colorado arena concert

Tool formed in 1990 and has released five studio albums including 2019's "Fear Inoculum."

LOVELAND, Colo. — Rock band Tool has added a Colorado concert to their new fall tour.

The Los Angeles-based band has announced a concert at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The band's six-week fall tour is in addition to their recently announced festival appearances at Power Trip, Aftershock and Louder Than Life.

Tickets are on-sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets are available exclusively via TOOL’s fan club, TOOL Army, on Thursday, June 8, at 10 a.m.

A limited number of VIP packages, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, will be offered to TOOL Army members simultaneously, with remaining options available to the general public as the on-sale begins on Friday, June 9.

Tool is made up of Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

