NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Nelson has canceled several shows on his current tour because of a "breathing problem."

The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing "I need to have my doctor check out." Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids.

He wrote "I'll be back."

The Van Andel Arena says ticket holders for the show will be refunded.

His publicist has since given an update and said that Willie is feeling better and is only going to cancel six tour dates. He hopes to be back on the road on September 6th.

Nelson is due to perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21. His tour is scheduled to end on Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.