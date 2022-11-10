Warped Tour spirit lives on with 2023 'When We Were Young' festival

What’s our age again? The emo festival is back in Las Vegas for a second year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAS VEGAS — Warped Tour fans, rejoice!

The spirit of the Vans Warped Tour will live on with the second edition of the "When We Were Young" festival.

Organizers announced the rock festival will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Blink-182 — reunited with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in nearly 10 years — will headline the festival alongside Green Day.

Other bands at the festival include 30 Seconds to Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Rise Against, Thrice, Yellowcard, Motion City Soundtrack, Sum 41, Joyce Manor, Simple Plan and more.

A When Were Were Young ticket presale starts Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. PT.

Earlier Tuesday, Blink-182 announced a new tour, new single and new album.

The massive world tour from Blink-182 includes stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024. The tour also features festival appearances in Latin America and the United States, including Lollapalooza.

Blink-182 announced "Edging,'' its first single with Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker in a decade, will be released Friday, Oct. 14.

What’s our age again? When We Were Young, 2023. LFG 🖤



Register now for the presale that starts Friday, October 14th at 10 AM PT. $19.99 down payment plans available. #WWWY https://t.co/KUp7CwEQEV pic.twitter.com/wQCPKBdkjg — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) October 11, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.