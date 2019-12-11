SAN ANTONIO — Selena and her work live on in music, movies, clothing, makeup, her fans and now a Netflix limited series.

The streaming giant dropped a first look teaser for Selena: The Series Part 1 Tuesday morning.

In the teaser, Christian Serratos, the actress set to play the Queen of Cumbia, can be seen donning the iconic sparkly, purple jumpsuit Selena wore during her 1993 performance at the Houston Astrodome.

She can also be seen putting on her classic red lipstick and practicing her dance moves to Como La Flor as her mother looks on.

The first look is accompanied by a caption that reads:

Christian Serratos will play Selena Quintanilla in a coming of age story chronicling the iconic singer's rise.

The show is set to premiere in 2020.

Take a look at the teaser below: