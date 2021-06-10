New COVID rules to attend live performances at Denver Center

Anyone older than 12 attending performances at DCPA will need to bring proof of vaccination and a mask.

DENVER — Shakespeare helped kick off the return of live performances on the stage of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) after COVID closed down the public venue – and anyone attending a performance should be prepared to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

DCPA is telling anyone attending an indoor performance of the ballet, symphony, opera or any other event that the entry process will be different than before the pandemic.

Anyone older than 12 will need their vaccine card or digital proof, and children under 12 must show a negative COVID-19 test, according to the COVID policy on the DCPA website.

DCPA staff said checking vaccine proof may take some time, and encouraged people to arrive early to process through the line.

Ticket holders who are unable to follow the policies can contact the DCPA box office to discuss their options, which include refunds, credit on account or donating tickets back to the DCPA.

The vaccination and mask policy applies to ticketed indoor seated performances in Boettcher Concert Hall, Ellie Caulkins Opera House and the Buell, Garner Galleria, Wolf, Kilstrom, Singleton and Jones theatres.

"We want it to go as smooth as possible for the audience and the staff. Get everything up and going on time," John Ekeberg with DCPA said. "Folks can come down early, get their vaccination checked, go grab dinner before coming to the theater, it's a great way to do it."

The arts complex said they made air quality improvements including increased fresh air circulation, upgraded filters and installation of ionization devices in different theatres.