Peyton Manning makes surprise appearance on "SNL," raves about hit Netflix show

The football star surprised viewers on "Saturday Night Live" to gush over the Netflix show "Emily in Paris."

NEW YORK — Peyton Manning has a new title to add to his list of accomplishments: "Saturday Night Live" star.

The legendary quarterback and VFL surprised viewers by appearing in the "Weekend Update" segment of the show and giving a detailed play-by-play of the hit Netflix show "Emily in Paris."

You can watch it below.

Peyton Manning stopped by Update to talk…Emily in Paris? pic.twitter.com/mjq9s09MaD — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 30, 2022

Manning wasn't scheduled to appear on the show. Willem Dafoe was the episodes host and the musical guest was Katy Perry.