History Colorado Center reopens with new John Denver exhibit

Visitors will also notice new rules meant to keep them safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

DENVER — History Colorado is set to reopen June 22, with a new interactive exhibit around a Colorado icon, John Denver.

It has been three long months for the staff at History Colorado. Like so many others, they began working from home when the museum shut down in March.

They watched on TV as protesters broke windows and vandalized the building. But all that is behind them now, as the museum reopens to the public Monday.

The John Denver Experience is an interactive exhibit housed in History Colorado Center's atrium.

It will include videos of his famous concerts, photographs taken by Denver, posters featuring stories of his famous songs, and plenty of JD-inspired artwork like colorful rainbows and flowers, and yellow windmills.

The staff worked remotely to put the exhibit together and the John Denver Estate donated personal items, including a pair of his iconic glasses and a denim ski suit.

"We love the colors and the rainbows we created," production manager Abigail Krause said. "We just wanted a space that was relaxing, a place to kind of kick off summer and that feeling you have in the beginning of a new season where there's hope."

With the reopening comes new COVID-19 rules. All visitors will need to purchase tickets online, and they will be timed to ensure fewer than 50 people are in the building at a time.

Everyone will be required to wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be plentiful. Also, every group will be given a stylus pen to use on touchscreens so they don't have to touch them.

Marketing Director Kelly Williams said even with the new rules, she thinks people will love to visit.

"They're looking for places to be with their family other than their house and the grocery store. I think this is going to be very well accepted and they'll also understand that we're taking those precautions to make sure they are safe. The John Denver Experience runs through August 16.