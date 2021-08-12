Gov. Polis to celebrate 24th anniversary of South Park with livestreamed conversation with show's creators

The Colorado-based series first aired on Aug. 13, 1997 and has since reached iconic status.

DENVER — Friday marks 24 years since South Park made its television debut, and Gov. Jared Polis will be marking the occasion by having a livestreamed chat with show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

According to a release, the conversation will cover a range of topics related to the Colorado-based series including the demonic character ManBearPig, Parker and Stone's interest in buying Casa Bonita, the creators' plan to make Tegridy Farms a real-life marijuana brand, and "the wide world of South Park."

The first episode of South Park aired on Comedy Central on Aug. 13, 1997. Nearly 300 episodes later, the Colorado-based program has reached iconic status. And it's showing no signs of showing down, as Parker and Stone recently signed an agreement to make six more seasons of the hit show.

The conversation will be livestreamed on Gov. Polis' Facebook page and is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

