Red Rocks ramps up capacity limits

City officials said all concerts after June 21 are being put on sale at full capacity.

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks announced capacity limits are increasing for many – but, not all – events happening at the iconic venue.

Denver city officials said 6,300 fans will be allowed to attend concerts starting with Saturday's Mt. Joy concert. Capacity will remain at 6,300 until June 21. Concerts and events happening after June 21 are being sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Brian Kitts with the City of Denver, said all of the fitness programs, Yoga On the Rocks for example, are now at their full capacity limits of 2,000 people. The events had been capped at 500 attendees.

