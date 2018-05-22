Han Solo. Arguably, he’s one of the most popular characters in cinematic history. He’s beloved by Star Wars fans across the globe. When Disney bought Lucasfilm, and announced separate stories from the original canon, a Han Solo movie was inevitable.

It’s also a movie that gave people pause. Did we really need a Han Solo origin story? Could newcomer Alden Ehrenreich play Han with the same charisma as Ford? Additionally, the firing of directors Chris and Phil Lord -- and replacing them with Ron Howard -- created uncertainty.

The long and short of it, is this: the movie works, and it’s pretty fun to watch. The first 30 minutes alone felt like one action scene after another. The opening chase is a highlight.

Ehrenreich does a good job of playing Solo, effectively capturing his mannerisms and essence. However, he is no Harrison Ford, and, and times, it’s difficult accepting him as the character. That’s not his fault: with a character as iconic as Han Solo, it’s tough for anyone in the audience to imagine someone other than Ford as the space pirate.

The supporting cast is strong. Donald Glover shines as Lando Calrissian, the suave smuggler. His co-pilot, droid L3 (voiced by Phoebe Walter-Bridge) steals a lot of the scenes she’s in. You can’t forget the Millennium Falcon, too.

It’s a different version of this ship: cleaner, new, polished. Can you say, Kessel Run?

The movie misses a villain. Paul Bettany does a solid job as a crime lord. His scenes though are too far and few in-between to appreciate.

While some have criticized the pacing, I thought it moved well. With that being said, the editing and construction of a few scenes felt jarring and confusing.

Solo offers a few twists and turns, some good humor, and new storylines for characters we love. Check it out with your fellow Star Wars friends, enjoy the ride, and wait for the next one to come out. Because it’s clear, Disney is not done telling Han Solo stories.

3 out of 5 stars.

