Here is the schedule of Latin music concerts in Colorado so far

COLORADO, USA — Although the first official day of summer isn't until June 21, Colorado's random 60-degree weather in March followed by longer evening sunlight as a result of daylight saving time already feels like the season of concerts has arrived.
As pandemic restrictions come to an end in the city, Latin music fans are already looking towards the 2022 concert schedule as more musicians and bands return to live touring.
Here is the Latin music concert schedule announced so far throughout the metro area. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
- Saturday, April 2 - Banda Los Sebastianes and Luis R Conriquez. Stampede, Aurora
- Saturday, April 2 - Conjunto Nube, Los Invasores de Nuevo León, and La Kumbre Con K. National Western Stock Show
- Saturday, April 16 - Mega Jaripeo: Conjunto Primavera, Los Rieleros, Los Huracanes del Norte, Los Pescadores and more. Denver Coliseum
- Saturday, April 16 - Lenin Ramírez, Larry Hernandez, Marca Registrada, T3R Elemento, Los Nuevos Ilegales, Grupo Recluta, and Banda Los Recoditos. National Western Complex
- Saturday, April 16 - Los Pescadores, Los Rieleros, Conjunto Primavera, Conjunto Rio Grande, Pepe Tovar, Banda La Revuelta, and Los Huracanes del Norte, Denver Coliseum
- Saturday, April 16 - Ricardo Arjona Magness Arena
- Saturday, April 16 - Los Freddy's, Los Angeles Negros, Raza Obrera, Miramar, and Felinos. Stampede, Aurora
- Sunday, April 17 - Los Tigres del Norte, Bellco Theatre, Denver
- Saturday, April 23 - Marisela, Paramount Theatre, Denver
- Sunday, May 8 -Reik Paramount Theatre, Denver
- Friday, May 13 -Jhay Cortez, Mission Ballroom, Denver
- Saturday, May 14 - Alicia Villarreal, Graciela Beltran and Lorenzo Mendez. Stampede, Aurora
- Saturday, May 21 - Pedro Fernández, Stampede, Aurora
- Sunday, May 22 - La Santa Cecilia, Levitt Pavilion, Denver
- Thursday, May 26 - Carla Morrison, Stampede, Aurora
- Thursday, May 26 - Los Amigos Invisibles, Levitt Pavilion, Denver
- Sunday, June 12 - Los Pericos Stampede, Aurora
- Wednesday, June 29 - Santana, Ball Arena, Denver
- Friday, July 8 - Intocable, Paramount Theatre, Denver
- Friday, July 29 and 30 - Los Lobos, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
- Sunday, Sept. 25 - Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival 2022, Levitt Pavilion, Denver
- Sunday, Oct. 9 - Carlos Vives, Bellco Theatre, Denver
