Here is the schedule of Latin music concerts in Colorado so far

COLORADO, USA — Although the first official day of summer isn't until June 21, Colorado's random 60-degree weather in March followed by longer evening sunlight as a result of daylight saving time already feels like the season of concerts has arrived.

As pandemic restrictions come to an end in the city, Latin music fans are already looking towards the 2022 concert schedule as more musicians and bands return to live touring.

Here is the Latin music concert schedule announced so far throughout the metro area. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Saturday, April 2 - Banda Los Sebastianes and Luis R Conriquez. Stampede, Aurora

Saturday, April 2 - Conjunto Nube, Los Invasores de Nuevo León, and La Kumbre Con K. National Western Stock Show

Saturday, April 16 - Mega Jaripeo: Conjunto Primavera, Los Rieleros, Los Huracanes del Norte, Los Pescadores and more. Denver Coliseum

Saturday, April 16 - Lenin Ramírez, Larry Hernandez, Marca Registrada, T3R Elemento, Los Nuevos Ilegales, Grupo Recluta, and Banda Los Recoditos. National Western Complex

Saturday, April 16 - Los Pescadores, Los Rieleros, Conjunto Primavera, Conjunto Rio Grande, Pepe Tovar, Banda La Revuelta, and Los Huracanes del Norte, Denver Coliseum

Saturday, April 16 - Ricardo Arjona Magness Arena

Saturday, April 16 - Los Freddy's, Los Angeles Negros, Raza Obrera, Miramar, and Felinos. Stampede, Aurora

Sunday, April 17 - Los Tigres del Norte, Bellco Theatre, Denver

Saturday, April 23 - Marisela, Paramount Theatre, Denver

Sunday, May 8 -Reik Paramount Theatre, Denver

Friday, May 13 -Jhay Cortez, Mission Ballroom, Denver

Saturday, May 14 - Alicia Villarreal, Graciela Beltran and Lorenzo Mendez. Stampede, Aurora

Saturday, May 21 - Pedro Fernández, Stampede, Aurora

Sunday, May 22 - La Santa Cecilia, Levitt Pavilion, Denver

Thursday, May 26 - Carla Morrison, Stampede, Aurora

Thursday, May 26 - Los Amigos Invisibles, Levitt Pavilion, Denver

Sunday, June 12 - Los Pericos Stampede, Aurora

Wednesday, June 29 - Santana, Ball Arena, Denver

Friday, July 8 - Intocable, Paramount Theatre, Denver

Friday, July 29 and 30 - Los Lobos, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Sunday, Sept. 25 - Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival 2022, Levitt Pavilion, Denver

Sunday, Oct. 9 - Carlos Vives, Bellco Theatre, Denver

