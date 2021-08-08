'The Selena Experience' is coming to Colorado

Los Chicos del 512, a tribute band, will bring the iconic music of Selena to old and new fans in Colorado this month.

LONE TREE, Colo. — The Arizona-based tribute band, Los Chicos del 512, will celebrate the music of singer/songwriter Selena Quintanilla this month in Colorado.

"The Selena Experience" tribute will be held outdoors on Friday, Aug. 20 at the Terrace Theater at the Lone Tree Arts Center.

Playing Selena's music for at least 15 years, Los Chicos del 512 have taken her music all over the United States and worldwide to Mexico and Japan.

Lead singer Keila Martinez, along with Los Chicos del 512, will be performing Selena's traditional Tejano music, lively cumbias, and the infectious crossover hits that she was known for.

According to the band's website, their set list includes songs like Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, Dreaming of you, Disco Medley, El Chico del Apartamento 512 (hence the name of the band), and many more of the singer's hits.

Selena’s contributions to music and fashion made her one of the most celebrated and influential Mexican-American entertainers of the 1990s.

Selena was born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, Texas. She would have turned 50 this year.

Tickets can be purchased at the Lone Tree Arts Center website.

No outside alcohol will be allowed but wine, beer, and cocktails will be sold at the venue.

