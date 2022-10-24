Singer Lila Downs to return to Colorado for the first time in 20 years

Six-time Latin Grammy winner and passionate human rights activist Lila Downs will return to the Newman Center at the University of Denver on Friday, Oct. 28.

After a long absence of 20 years, Downs' appearance this week in Denver will be one of only eight performances in the United States on her Volver tour.

Downs' music encompasses influences from Mexican folk and ranchera music to music from the southern United States, crossing barriers and generating sounds ranging from Folk to Jazz, Folkloric Blues, Indígena, ranchera and Hip Hop.

A passionate human rights activist, Downs's lyrics often focus on stories ranging from social injustice to the suppressed Latin American stories of women of indigenous and working-class origins, the release says.

Born and raised in Oaxaca and Minnesota, Downs is the daughter of an indigenous Mixtec woman and an Anglo-American father. She has written narratives of Indigenous resistance protecting the original vision of the sacred plants and food of her Oaxacan culture while keeping the traditions of the American continent, a release says.

Her appearance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts, located at 2344 East Iliff Avenue, at the University of Denver on Friday, Oct 28.

Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased at newmancenterpresents.com or by phone at 303.871.7720.

