Taylor Swift merchandise sales begin Thursday morning

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour makes its stop in Denver for two shows on Friday and Saturday.

DENVER — Fans began lining up Thursday morning to get merchandise for Taylor Swift's Denver stop on her Eras Tour 2023.

Fans were seen gathering at Empower Field at Mile High at about 5 a.m. waiting for merchandise sales to begin at 10 a.m.

The "merch truck" has been traveling with Swift's crews and typically arrives the day before a show, drawing big crowds.

The Eras Tour gear will be available from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Gate 2. The trucks will open again on show days at 2:30 p.m.

Anyone attending the concerts this weekend are asked to arrive early as parking will be limited. Parking options outside of Empower Field include the Denver Aquarium, Riverside Church, Ball Arena and Auraria Campus.

Swifties can also use RTD's Next Ride app. Fans can use "Taylor Swift" as the destination to get a list of all available train and bus routes to the concert.

During the months of July and August, RTD's entire system is free to use as part of the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative. Customers can use all of RTD's buses and trains by just getting on board. The funding for the initiative comes from a grant from the Colorado Energy Office.

