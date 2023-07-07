Taylor Swift parties: Guide to Denver events before the Eras Tour concerts

There are plenty of pre-parties happening prior to when Taylor Swift hits the stage at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

DENVER — Swifties will have plenty of opportunities to party before Taylor Swift comes to town next week with two concerts at Empower Field at Mile High.

Taylor Swift will bring her wildly popular “The Eras Tour” to Denver on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15. She last played at Empower Field at Mile High in 2018 on her “Reputation” stadium tour.

Since launching "The Eras Tour" in March, Swift has brought her tour to cities across the United States, selling out stadiums, packing parking lots, filling hotel rooms and boosting local economies. Swift will conclude a run of U.S. concerts in Los Angeles this August before heading abroad in 2024.

Whether you scored tickets or not, here are the Taylor Swift-related parties happening in Denver leading up to and after her two concerts.

When: 8 to 10 p.m. July 8

Where: McGregor Square

Price: $30

“… Ready For It? Taylor Swift Silent Disco” features two DJs spinning hits from every Taylor era. Come dressed as your favorite era, dance the night away in the massive McGregor Square outdoor plaza and enjoy two Taylor-inspired cocktails – Lavender Haze and Champagne Problems. Taylor Swift music videos will play on the 66-foot LED screen all night long. The event is 21+ only.

When: 9 p.m. July 13

Where: Bluebird Theater

Taylor Fest is a party for Swifties, by Swifties, where everyone is the main character. Dance the night away to all of Taylor Swift’s eras. For ages 16+.

When: Noon July 14 to 7 p.m. July 15

Where: Union Station

The Terminal Bar patio will host its own Tay-Gate with food and drink specials, a DJ playing Taylor Swift’s best, a face rhinestone artist, plus Link x Lou to help level up your friendship bracelet game. Enter the best-dressed contest to win prizes.

When: 2 to 6 p.m. July 14 and July 15

Where: The Maven Hotel, 1850 Wazee St.

Price: $10

Denver artist Makeup by Peaches will help fans rock Taylor Swift’s signature red lip or add a pop of glitter and color. Dedicated time slots are available between 2 and 6 p.m. each day. Advance registration is required.

When: Before, during and after the concerts

Where: 1740 Federal Blvd.

This festival-style event will include food and beverages and an array of booths to captivate your inner Swiftie – including a bracelet booth and merchandise vendors. A DJ will be playing Taylor Swift's hits, while music videos play on big screens. Strike a pose with your friends in the photo areas.

More pre-parties

