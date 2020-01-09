Miranda Lambert leads CMA nominations, Luke Combs' streak continues

The CMA Awards are normally held in November in Nashville, although details on this year’s awards show have not yet been released.

Country star Miranda Lambert turns her “Wildcard” into an ace as she’s the leading nominee at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, including her first entertainer of the year nomination in five years.

The CMAs announced Tuesday that Lambert earned seven nominations. The Grammy winner was pushed by the success of songs like “Bluebird,” her first country airplay No. 1 in years, as well as positive reviews of her smart and sassy “Wildcard" album. She's followed by Luke Combs, who continues his streak of success as one of country music’s biggest streaming artists with six nominations, including his first for entertainer of the year. Combs earned his first all-genre No. 1 album last year with “What You See Is What You Get,” which had the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams.

Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers has six nominations, including four he shares with bandmate Shay Mooney and three with pop star Justin Bieber for their crossover hit “10,000 Hours.” Smyers earned individual nominations for his work as a producer on the song. These are the first CMA nominations for Bieber, who won a CMT Music Award in 2011 for “That Should Be Me” with Rascal Flatts.

Carrie Underwood join Lambert and Combs in the entertainer of the year category, along with Keith Urban and Eric Church. Garth Brooks, who won last year, recently announced he no longer wanted to be nominated for entertainer of the year because it was time for others to win.

Other top nominees include Maren Morris, who scored five nominations including song and single of the year for her love song, “The Bones." Her track became the longest-running No. 1 on Billboard's Hot country songs chart by a solo female artist since Taylor Swift's “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”

Producer Jay Joyce also earned five nominations for his work on albums by Lambert and Ashley McBryde, who earned three nominations including album of the year and female vocalist of the year.

After years of criticism for the lack of women on country radio, women actually outnumber men in the new artist category, which include Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett and Ingrid Andress. Pearce earned three more nominations for her duet with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now," which was co-written by Combs. Barrett, who competed on “American Idol," earned a nomination for single of the year with “I Hope," a No. 1 country hit and Top 10 success on the pop charts. And Andress was nominated for song of the year with “More Hearts Than Mine." Morgan Wallen and Jimmie Allen round out the new artist nominees.

Notable snubs missing from the nomination list include country icon Tanya Tucker, who earned her first two Grammy Awards this year for her comeback album “While I'm Livin.'" The Chicks, who returned with their first new album in 14 years, also weren't nominated, likely due to a longstanding rift between some country fans and the outspoken female group. Sam Hunt, who put out a long-awaited album this year, was also missing from the nominations.

The coronavirus pandemic likely affected some of the nominations this year because touring was postponed and some albums were pushed back. Luke Bryan, who delayed his album until after the cutoff deadline for this year's awards show, was not nominated.

THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINAL NOMINEES:



ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

Producer: Dan Smyers Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Scott Moffatt Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce “The Bones” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

Producer: Greg Kurstin Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets Old Dominion – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Producer: Scott Moffatt Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“Bluebird”

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert “The Bones”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz “Even Though I'm Leaving”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher “I Hope You're Happy Now”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton “More Hearts Than Mine”

Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Producer: Dan Smyers “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff

Producer: Dann Huff “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Producer: Greg Kurstin “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

Producer: Jay Joyce

Producer: Jay Joyce “I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Director: Patrick Tracy

Director: Patrick Tracy “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Director: Trey Fanjoy “Homemade” – Jake Owen

Director: Justin Clough

Director: Justin Clough “I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Director: Sam Siske

Director: Sam Siske “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

Director: David Coleman

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR