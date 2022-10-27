Amy Schumer to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

This will be Schumer’s third time hosting the late-night sketch show.

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” announced that Amy Schumer will host a brand-new episode of the show on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The episode marks the third time the stand-up comedian and actress has been tapped to host the long-running sketch variety series.

Schumer’s hosting gig comes as the fifth season of her Peabody and Emmy award-winning sketch comedy show “Inside Amy Schumer” recently premiered for streaming on Paramount+.

Grammy-nominated singer Steve Lacy will make his “SNL” musical guest debut. Lacy's latest album, “Gemini Rights,” features the chart-topping single “Bad Habit.”

"SNL" will air another new episode on Saturday, Nov. 12, with the host and musical guest to be announced at a later date.

Jack Harlow is pulling double duty as host and musical guest on a new episode this Saturday, Oct. 29, broadcast live from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.

"Saturday Night Live" will air live in all time zones at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

