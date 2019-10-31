NEW YORK — NBC will celebrate man’s best friend in the 18th annual “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina" this Thanksgiving Day.

Long-time hosts John O’Hurley and David Frei will return to host the competition which will air Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, following the telecast of NBC’s “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

“Can you imagine any show lasting 18 years in this world of televised programming?” said O’Hurley. “David and I are grateful to hide behind the shadows of these wonderful creatures that we get to share one day a year. America is greater because of its dogs.”

A new breed will be included in this year’s competition, bringing the total recognized breeds to 193, according to NBC.

The Azawakh (hound group) is described as "a loyal, independent and deeply affectionate sighthound known for its short coat, long and lean appearance and excellent companionship and guardianship."

Since 2003, 46 new breeds have been introduced to The National Dog Show.

Last year, a 3-year-old male Whippet named Whiskey took home the Best in Show.

