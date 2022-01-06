'West Side Story' breakout to host 'SNL'

NEW YORK —
“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on Saturday, Jan. 15, NBC announced Thursday.
DeBose, a Tony Award and Critics Choice Award nominee, stars as Anita in Steven Spielberg's critically-acclaimed “West Side Story,” currently in theaters.
NBC also announced Roddy Ricch will make his debut as musical guest of “SNL.”
Roddy Ricch is a multi-platinum selling artist whose album “Live Life Fast” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
“Saturday Night Live” will also have all-new episodes on Saturday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 29 with guests to be announced, said NBC.
