‘White Lotus’ star to host first ‘Saturday Night Live’ of 2023

“Saturday Night Live” won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” will begin the new year with two new episodes beginning Saturday, Jan. 21.

Aubrey Plaza, star of the television series “The White Lotus” and “Emily the Criminal,” will make her hosting debut on the long-running sketch comedy series on Saturday, Jan. 21.

“Creed III” star Michael B. Jordan appears as “SNL” host for the first time on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Singer-songwriter Sam Smith will perform as musical guest for the third time on Jan. 21, while rapper Lil Baby will make his first appearance as musical guest on Jan. 28.

NBC has also announced “SNL” will air a new original episode on Saturday, Feb. 4, with guests to be announced.

Aubrey at read-thru! pic.twitter.com/4jNwLkHNjJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 19, 2023

Aubrey Plaza and Sam Smith are here for the first episode of 2023 THIS SATURDAY!!! pic.twitter.com/z7BV57qwwA — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 19, 2023

