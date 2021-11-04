Charles Schulz based 'Peanuts' character on Colorado Springs woman

It’s time to take a closer look at the interesting history of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Today we’ll learn about the impact of Colorado Springs on cartoonist Charles “Peanuts” Schulz and learn why it’s Marksheffel Road and not Mark Sheffel Road.

Springs connection to ‘Peanuts’

Charles Schulz, the creator of beloved cartoon characters Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Peppermint Patty, was born and raised in Minnesota and eventually settled in California. However, he did spend a year living in Colorado Springs, at a home at 2321 N. El Paso St., close to the Patty Jewett Golf Course.

Schulz and his family moved to Colorado Springs in 1951. He rented office space downtown in an effort to overcome writer’s block. The first collection of “Peanuts” comic strips wasn't published until July 1952, so the artist hadn’t had success with his invention yet.

While at his office, he bumped into Philip Van Pelt. While the two didn’t know each other, they recognized one another from when they served in the Army 20th Armored Division and soon began spending a lot of time together.

