Chip & Jo are back! New season of 'Fixer Upper' coming to Magnolia Network in 2021

WACO, Texas — After five seasons on HGTV, Chip and Joanna Gaines said goodbye to fans of their hit show "Fixer Upper."

But, now they're back!

On Tuesday, the crafty couple announced the popular series would be returning in 2021 on the Magnolia Network.

Fixer Upper is Coming Back! We’ve got big news... A new season of #FixerUpper is coming to Magnolia Network in 2021! Posted by Magnolia Network on Monday, August 3, 2020

The show is currently in the process of casting for season six. To qualify, you must be a current homeowner in Waco or in the final stages of closing on a home within 30 miles of Waco.

To be eligible, the homeowner(s) must:

Be 21 years of age or older

Have a $50,000 minimum renovation budget

Be willing to turn over complete design control of the project to Chip and Joanna Gaines, their design and construction teams and Magnolia Network

Be able to start renovation in the fall of 2020 and vacate the property for the duration of the renovation

If you believe you meet the guidelines listed above, please send an email to casting@magnolia.com.

In 2018, the dynamic duo released their own line of home decor in Target stores nationwide. You can also purchase items inspired by their Central Texas taste on their website.