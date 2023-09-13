MINNEAPOLIS — In his NFL days, former Viking Adrian Peterson was a slashing power runner who didn't waste a dime on fancy footwork or dancing around behind the line of scrimmage.
Apparently, the retired All-Pro running back has changed his tune.
Peterson was revealed Wednesday as a member of the new cast of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." He will partner with professional dancer Britt Stewart, who became the first Black Female Pro on DWTS in Season 29.
Here is the entire cast of celebrities from the worlds of acting, music, sports and modeling who will compete for the title in Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars:
- NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart
- Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy
- Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy
- TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber
- Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold
- From "The Bachelorette," Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev
- From "Vanderpump Rules," Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov
- GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach
- Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong
- Academy Award®-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko
- Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten
- Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater
- Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki
- From "The Brady Bunch," actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd
Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, "Dancing with the Stars" will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.
