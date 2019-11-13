Editor's note: The video above has today's top trending headlines, including news about the potential Friends reunion.

Hot on the heels of the launch of Disney+, HBO is getting ready to launch its streaming service.

HBO Max is set to debut in 2020 and with it comes streaming rights to the sitcom "Friends." Currently Netflix has the rights to stream Friends, but that will come to an end soon.

And to make sure the HBO Max debut is a big one, big plans are in the works for a Friends reunion special, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Sources tell THR that the deal is far from "official" (despite some reports Wednesday), but as of right now the full cast and original show creators would participate.

"Talks are currently underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman," reported THR.

The reunion special would be unscripted, however. So if you're looking for new episodes of the show (a reboot), you are out of luck — for now.

THR reports the existing Friends episodes don't come to HBO Max cheap. WarnerMedia paid $425 million to reclaim the streaming rights for its show, which will then help launch the WarmerMedia-backed HBO Max.

News of the potential 2020 reunion show was a trending talker on social media Wednesday morning, despite complaints about the 90s show over the last few years. Screenrant and BuzzFeed are among critics who have recently said the show "did not age well," claiming it is full of stereotypes and sexism.

The new HBO service will cost $15 a month when it launches. Other plans for HBO Max target children, including "Sesame Street" and an Elmo talk show. It will also have superhero movies from DC.

