x
Jack Harlow to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Fresh off co-hosting 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon, the rapper has been tapped to host 'SNL.'

NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" is back after a one-week hiatus with an all-new episode on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow will serve as host and musical guest of the episode, broadcast live from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.

The episode will be mark Harlow's second time as "SNL" musical guest and his first time hosting the long-running sketch comedy series.

The first three "Saturday Night Live" episodes so far this season were hosted by Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion.

"Saturday Night Live" will air live in all time zones at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Credit: Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Jack Harlow performs at State Farm Arena on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Jack Harlow performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

