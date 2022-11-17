Keke Palmer to make 'SNL' hosting debut

'Saturday Night Live' will take a two-week hiatus until its next episode in December.

NEW YORK — Dave Chappelle might still be getting headlines for his appearance on "Saturday Night Live" last week, but the show has picked its next host.

Keke Palmer will make her "SNL" hosting debut on Saturday, Dec. 3.

"Y’all got y’alls wish," Palmer wrote on social media. "I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you."

An Emmy Award winner, Palmer starred in Jordan Peele's "Nope" earlier this year.

SZA will join her as the musical guest of the sketch comedy show, broadcast live from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. SZA last performed on "SNL" in December 2017.

"Saturday Night Live" will air live in all time zones at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

