For those who plan on recording the shows, be sure to DVR all three hours.

The episode will air on NBC Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

NBC released the following description of the three-hour episode:

"A mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood, and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, first episode) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case."

For those who plan on recording the shows, be sure to DVR all three hours.

"Nothing demonstrates the power of the 'Law & Order' brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on 'Organized Crime,' then migrates to 'SVU' and finally the trial on 'Law & Order,'" Wolf Entertainment's Dick Wolf said in a news release.

"Law & Order" originally aired for 20 seasons from September 1990 to May 2010 before coming back in February 2022 for a 21st season. There have been multiple spin-offs of the crime drama.