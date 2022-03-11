LOS ANGELES — For six seasons, " The George Lopez Show " showed the fictionalized life of comedian and actor George Lopez. Now he's returning to the small screen with a new NBC series called, " Lopez vs Lopez ," a show based in both fiction, and reality. "The first show was very much about my life growing up, and this show it resonates with people because, you know, unfortunately, sometimes in divorce, the kids, you know, go through a very difficult time," Lopez said. "And we found a way to be able to do that with love and with heart." The show follows the dysfunctional but love-based relationship between a father and his daughter. But this fictional show stars Lopez opposite his real-life daughter, Mayan , who, in reality, didn't see her dad for years after Lopez and his wife got divorced. The two have since mended their fences to the point Lopez says there's no better person to play this part than her.

"If I had an actress playing the part of my daughter, I don't think it would resonate as much as it does that Mayan is the actress," Lopez said. "I mean, it kind of is the family business, you know, her mom is a very good actress, and then, you know, Mayan grew up around the first show, and then at 12, you know, she started to have desires of like being on Saturday Night Live, and then she would do a sketch in school and she got into Second City in Chicago. So, you know, it's not unfamiliar to her, like, she just not walking into this unprepared, you know, that she's been doing her work her whole life."



No family is perfect. But George Lopez hopes viewers who tune in will see a bit of themselves on the screen.



"If they saw me growing up, and if they liked me, they'll love the show. But if they're going through any issues with the trauma of their own, I think with the parent, I think that the show will resonate to them too."