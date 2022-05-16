NBC announces fall schedule: See the 2022-23 primetime lineup

Dolly Parton returns to NBC with “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” an original holiday movie.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — NBC announced its new fall schedule on Monday with returning fan favorites, new original series and special event programming.

New shows during NBC's 2022-23 season include the George Lopez family comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez” and the reimagined sci-fi drama “Quantum Leap,” starring Raymond Lee.

“The Voice” will return for its 22nd season this fall with new judge Camila Cabello joining John Legend, Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly.

“Law & Order” will air its 22nd season followed by the record-extending 24th season of “Law & Order: SVU” and the third season of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Peyton Manning will host the “Capital One College Bowl” game show on Friday nights.

Primetime television's No. 1 show for 11 consecutive seasons, “NBC Sunday Night Football” will broadcast 20 regular-season games throughout the NFL season this fall.

NBC also announced a lineup of programming for the holiday season.

Country music icon Dolly Parton will star in the film “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.” NBC’s New Year’s Eve celebration is also back with Miley Cyrus with the return of “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” joining annual favorites “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” “The National Dog Show” and “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

NBC FALL 2022-23 SCHEDULE

> New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — QUANTUM LEAP

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — La Brea

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – Capital One College Bowl

8-8:30 P.M. - LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ (November)

8:30-9 P.M. - Young Rock (November)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 P.M. — Drama Encores

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 P.M. – SNL Vintage

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

“While leaning into our strong, stable schedule in the fall, we’re also rethinking legacy launch timing to give our shows the best chance for success,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With the huge reach that our affiliate partner stations provide, coupled with exclusive next-day availability on Peacock, our NBC shows will truly be accessible to audiences in any way that they want to watch.”

“We’re continuing to invest in content for NBC that not only has the huge broad appeal that defines the platform, but also the ability to continue to find fans across our platforms following its broadcast debut; a strategy we’ve already seen a lot of success with this season,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We're very excited by the new additions to our lineup, which we believe will super-serve our linear audience. In addition, we will continue to develop and order pilots, all of which will help strengthen a robust year-round season.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.