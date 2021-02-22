Nick Jonas to host, perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

NEW YORK — Nick Jonas will pull double duty this weekend at 30 Rock's Studio 8H.
NBC announced Jonas will host and perform as musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The "SNL" appearance will be Jonas' hosting debut and his second solo appearance as musical guest. Jonas will perform his newly-announced single, “Spaceman,” due out Thursday, Feb. 25, according to NBC.
Jonas returns as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice" on Monday, March 1, and appears in the upcoming movie “Chaos Walking,” arriving Friday, March 5.
"Saturday Night Live" will air live coast-to-coast on Saturday, Feb. 27 on NBC.
Jonas' episode is the last of five-consecutive all-new episodes that began Jan. 30 with hosts John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King and Regé-Jean Page.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN