Colorado and Company Food and Fun

Hey, Jesse!

Great potato salad!
Credit: MSPhotographic - stock.adobe.com
A bowl of potato salad with peppers in the background

DENVER — Jesse Ogas is not only our Director of Social Responsibility and Community Affairs at 9NEWS, he knows a thing or two about cooking.  Impress your friends and family with the recipe below- Jesse brings family tradition and flavors to a classic picnic staple!  

Mom's Simple Potato Salad

5lb. bag potatoes

1 stalk celery, chopped

1 bundle red radishes, chopped

1 cup dill pickles, chopped

1 small can black olives, chopped

1 tablespoon yellow mustard 

2 cups mayo

Salt and Pepper to taste

Paprika and/or chopped green onions for garnish 

Directions:

Peel potatoes and chop into bite-sized chunks. Boil potatoes in large pot of salted water until fork tender.  Drain thoroughly and let cool down.  Mix together all the other ingredients in a large bowl.  Add cooled potatoes and toss in mixture.  Chill.   Garnish and Serve!   Enjoy! 

