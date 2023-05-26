DENVER — Jesse Ogas is not only our Director of Social Responsibility and Community Affairs at 9NEWS, he knows a thing or two about cooking. Impress your friends and family with the recipe below- Jesse brings family tradition and flavors to a classic picnic staple!
Mom's Simple Potato Salad
5lb. bag potatoes
1 stalk celery, chopped
1 bundle red radishes, chopped
1 cup dill pickles, chopped
1 small can black olives, chopped
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
2 cups mayo
Salt and Pepper to taste
Paprika and/or chopped green onions for garnish
Directions:
Peel potatoes and chop into bite-sized chunks. Boil potatoes in large pot of salted water until fork tender. Drain thoroughly and let cool down. Mix together all the other ingredients in a large bowl. Add cooled potatoes and toss in mixture. Chill. Garnish and Serve! Enjoy!