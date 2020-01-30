DENVER — Boost the health benefits of smoothies and oatmeal by adding Vita Coco coconut water! Try these three hydrating and delicious recipes.

Creamy Coconut Oatmeal

Ingredients:

1/2 cup oats

1 cup Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water

1 tbsp peanut or almond butter

1 tsp chia seeds

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp dried mulberries

1 tbsp cacao nibs

handful of fruit (strawberry blueberry or banana)

Directions:

1. Cook the oats, chia seeds and cinnamon in the Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water on your stovetop or in the microwave until the oats soak up the liquid. About 10 minutes on the stove or 2 minutes in the microwave.

2. Mix in the peanut butter

3. Add the mulberries, cacao nibs and fruit on top and enjoy!

Life Force Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped Celery

1 cup Spinach

2 cups of Vita Coco Original coconut water

1/2 cup Frozen mango

1 cup Frozen wild blueberries

- Raw honey or agave for taste

Directions:

Add all ingredients into high-speed blender (coconut water goes last) - you may need to add more liquid/coconut water to cover all the ingredients. Blend serve into 2-4 servings and enjoy!

PB&J Smoothie

Ingredients:

-1/2 cup of Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water

-1/2 cup strawberries

-1/2 cup blueberries

-1 cup spinach

-1/2 cup granola

-2 tablespoons of almond butter

- 1 scoop of protein

Directions:

Blend and enjoy, simple as that!

