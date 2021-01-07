Sip on these summer cocktails for your 4th of July celebration |Paid Content

DENVER — Summer is heating up in Colorado and the 4th of July holiday is right around the corner. Billie Keithley, Breckenridge Distillery Liquid Chef has crafted a refreshing festive 4th cocktail using one of the holiday’s most popular side dish….watermelon. And, to keep you cool this summer, a summer hard soda with fresh strawberries. Bring on the summer sun and hand-crafted cocktails.

Alpine Picnic

1-1/2oz Breckenridge Pear Vodka (Buy Now)

1-1/2oz Teakoe watermelon tea (double strength)

1/4oz Oleo Saccharum

3oz Lemonade

1oz watermelon juice

2 dashes cranberry bitters

Garnish: watermelon wedge & Murray River Sea Salt

The Flamingo

1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Vodka (Buy Now)

1 oz strawberry & hibiscus simple syrup*

Top with Fever Tree sparkling grapefruit

Add all ingredients over ice. Stir gently.

Garnish: strawberries

*Strawberry & hibiscus simple syrup: over low-medium heat add 16 oz fresh strawberries, 3 tablespoons dried hibiscus, 2 cup water, 1/2 cup raw sugar and 1/2 cup monk fruit sweetener. While heating, muddle and then let it simmer for 10 minutes. Let cool and strain.

Celebrate the summer sun with these refreshing cocktails from Breckenridge Distillery. Escape the heat and take a trip to the beautiful distillery located in Breckenridge Colorado for great hand crafted cocktails and delicious food. We'll see you there. Learn more on their website.

