9Cares Colorado Shares goes virtual

DENVER — Together, 9News and Carrier Colorado want to give back to our neighbors in need this season. More than one in ten people are face hunger or have to make the decision to pay their bills or buy groceries. With all the economic struggles brought on by COVID-19, the demand for assistance has nearly doubled within our community.

9Cares Colorado Shares has been a staple in the community for 38 years; and this year is no exception. The food drive benefiting Food Bank Of The Rockies has gone virtual! This Year's 9Cares Colorado Shares will be held November 9th through November 29th.

With the help of Carrier Colorado, 9News, and the community, the 9Cares Colorado Shares Virtual Food Drive will supply meals to families facing hunger in 30 Colorado counties, including metro Denver.

Carrier Colorado is making November one to remember this year. For over 30 years they have been providing reliable comfort to the homes in our community, but now, they are taking it one step further! During the month of November Carrier Colorado will be donating 100 Dollars to the Food Bank Of The Rockies for every furnace sold! You can find more information on their Community page. Now could be the time to upgrade your home's heating system with a new Carrier energy efficient furnace.

We've made donating easier than ever this year! You can donate directly to Food Bank Of The Rockies HERE, or you can scan the code on the photo above! Every dollar makes a huge impact for our Colorado neighbors facing hunger. Make your Donations November 9th through November 29th!

