A sugar cookie recipe curtsey of Suga Me Sweet

DENVER — Here's a sweet cookie recipe from Suga Me Sweet that you'll have to make for Valentines Day!

Ingredients:

¼ cup meringue powder

1 cup warm water

2 lbs powdered sugar, sifted if necessary, to remove lumps

1 tbsp vanilla

1 tbsp butter vanilla emulsion

Food coloring (optional)

Instructions:

If using meringue powder, in a bowl, combine the meringue powder and water, whisk until foamy, add sugar and flavors mix until soft peaks for and icing is glossy and white. Do not overmix.

Sugar Cookies

1 lb of butter

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

Vanilla, emulsion 1 tbsp each

6 cups of flour

Cream sugar and butter, then add eggs, mix well, scrape and the scrape more, add vanilla/emulsion. Mix again,

Add flour and mix until dough ball forms. It should not be sticky. If it is, slowly add a little flour at a time and mix well.

No need to refrigerate, roll and bake immediately. Bake 350 10-12 minutes until done.

My favorite resources.

www.americolor.com Gel colors

www.creativecookier.com Meringue powder and gel colors