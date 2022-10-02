DENVER — Here's a sweet cookie recipe from Suga Me Sweet that you'll have to make for Valentines Day!
Ingredients:
¼ cup meringue powder
1 cup warm water
2 lbs powdered sugar, sifted if necessary, to remove lumps
1 tbsp vanilla
1 tbsp butter vanilla emulsion
Food coloring (optional)
Instructions:
If using meringue powder, in a bowl, combine the meringue powder and water, whisk until foamy, add sugar and flavors mix until soft peaks for and icing is glossy and white. Do not overmix.
Sugar Cookies
1 lb of butter
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
Vanilla, emulsion 1 tbsp each
6 cups of flour
Cream sugar and butter, then add eggs, mix well, scrape and the scrape more, add vanilla/emulsion. Mix again,
Add flour and mix until dough ball forms. It should not be sticky. If it is, slowly add a little flour at a time and mix well.
No need to refrigerate, roll and bake immediately. Bake 350 10-12 minutes until done.
My favorite resources.
www.americolor.com Gel colors
www.creativecookier.com Meringue powder and gel colors
Jill FCS and SweetAmbs are two of my favorite cookie decorators. Follow then on Instagram for fun videos and awesome ideas.