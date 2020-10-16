Voting for Americans 50+ | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd. Many Coloradans 50+ will opt to mail in their ballots. If you plan to mail in your Colorado ballet, it is recommended that you do so on or before October 26th.

If you plan to vote in-person, facial covering is required, social distancing will be enforced and voting equipment will be cleaned after each use. Be sure to allow yourself enough time to vote and think about voting during non-peak hours. Don’t forget to bring a valid form of ID with you such as a Colorado driver’s license, U.S. passport, current utility bill or bank statement.

AARP is urging older Americans to know where the candidates stand on 5 key areas:

Social Security Benefits: How will the candidates ensure that current and future Social Security benefits are not cut as part of deficit reduction?

Medicare: How will the candidates protect Medicare from benefit cuts, as well as lower health care costs and ensure seniors continue receiving the affordable health care they have earned?

Unemployment: How will the candidates help Americans over the age of 50 recover economically from the effects of the coronavirus?

Prescription Medications: Americans pay the highest prescription drug prices in the world. If elected, how will the candidates cut prescription drug prices for all Americans?

Long-Term Care: How will the candidates make sure seniors can access safe and affordable long-term care at home, as well as in facilities like nursing homes and assisted living?

Make sure your vote counts. For more information, voting locations and resources for people 50+ go to www.aarp.org/COvotes.

