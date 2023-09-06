Whip up some magic in your kitchen with recipes from @2GreenWitches

DENVER CITY, Texas — Celebrate the Harvest Moon (SEPTEMBER 29TH) and the upcoming fall season with the magic of Apples!! This apple jam gets its kick from a dash of bourbon at the finish! Time for fresh starts and new beginnings!!

1. NEW MOON APPLE JAM

2 pounds apples (try using a variety of apples such as Fuji, Gala, Cortland and Granny Smith), peeled and diced into 1 inch pieces

½ cup apple cider

1 cinnamon stick

1/2 cup granulated white sugar

½ cup maple syrup

2 teaspoons lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons bourbon

Prepare jars and lids.

Combine apples, cider and cinnamon to medium sized non-reactive pan.

Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat and boil gently for 20 minutes or until mixture is reduced by half.

Stir in the sugar, maple syrup and lemon juice to the apple mixture. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and boil gently for another 15-30 minutes until mixture is thick. There should be some tender apple checks remaining.

Stir in the salt and the bourbon. Remove cinnamon stick. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.

Transfer the apple jam to prepared jars. Store in the refrigerator for up to one month.

APPLE AND CITRIS SIMMER POT

A simmer pot is a saucepan filled with water, fruits, herbs and fragrances such as extracts or even essential oils, that is heated on “low” on the stovetop, and creates a homemade potpourri in your home.

4 cups water

3 cinnamon sticks

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 apples

1 orange

1 lemon

1 Tablespoon whole cloves

Add 4 cups of water to a saucepan or stockpot.

Slice fruit in to thin slices and place in water, along with rosemary sprigs, cinnamon sticks and cloves.

Place on burner and simmer on "low" for at least 30 minutes or as long as you desire the scent to fill your home, or until the scents start to fade.

APPLE AND GINGER INFUSED VODKA

3 cups vodka

2 Green apples, diced

2 Tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and cut into chunks

Simple Syrup-1 cup sugar/ 1-cup water

Place the apples and ginger in a sealable glass jar, Pour in vodka so that it completely covers the apples and ginger. Seal and store in the refrigerator for one week.

Prepare the simple syrup. Cool to room temperature

Strain the vodka and combine with the syrup.

Chill in refrigerator and serve as aperitifs in shot glasses.