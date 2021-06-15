Try your hand at these fun and refreshing cocktails from Breck Distillery this summer | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — Celebrate the summer sun with these refreshing cocktails from Breckenridge Distillery. Whether you are BBQing in your backyard, throwing a summer party, or kicking your feet up around the pool, these 21 easy-to-make cocktails are sure to keep you cool this summer. In Breckenridge this summer? Stop by the Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant to soak up the Colorado sun with a hand-crafted cocktail. Get Breckenridge Spirits delivered to your door.

Save The Rebellion

2 oz Breckenridge PX Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey

2 oz fresh cherry juice simple syrup*

1/4 oz fresh lemon juice

2 dashes Bitter Truth Chocolate Bitters

Shake all ingredients with ice. Serve up in a couple.

Garnish: a cherry

*Cherry juice simple syrup: over medium heat add 2 lbs cherries and muddle to extract the juice. Add 1/2 cup Turbinado sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Cover and let rest an hour then strain.

High Country Highball

2 oz. Breckenridge Bourbon

Fever Tree Orange Spiced Ginger Ale

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Lime

Add top 2 ingredients with crushed ice. Add 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters and squeeze of quarter lime.

