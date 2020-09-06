Business owners: create your own, free marketing video to let customers know you're open

LIVE LOCAL is a collaboration between 9NEWS' Colorado & Company and Storyvine to support locally owned businesses.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado business owners are invited to produce their own, free promotional "Yes, We're Open" video and add their business information to a searchable database here on 9NEWS.com.

First, sign up for your free Storyvine account below (or here if you don't see the form). Then, add your business to the 9NEWS.com Open for business database found here.

Watch the how-to video above to see how easy it is to create your own marketing video with your cell phone and Storyvine!