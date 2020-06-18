There is a lot to celebrate this summer, so why not celebrate with some of our favorite drinks, Breckenridge Distillery has the drinks for you. | Paid Content

DENVER — Breckenridge Distillery brings on summer with fresh, colorful cocktails. Billie Keithley, Breckenridge Distillery's Liquid Chef created a list of drinks that are perfect for your next patio party or a day by the pool. Think fresh carrot juice and citruses, smoked Horchata, and home-made shrubs and syrups. Make one of her 15 summer sippers at home.

Here is what we are sipping on this weekend! You can even make these from home!

What's Up Doc

A must try elixir. and extremely tasty. Healthy & vibrant. Breckenridge bourbon brown butter wash, fresh carrot juice, apple, honey & citrus.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Breckenridge Bourbon (Buy Now)

2 1/4 oz fresh carrot juice

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

3/4 oz apple/honey simple syrup

A pinch of carrot powder

Shake all ingredients with ice. Serve on the rocks.

Garnish: candied carrot ribbon & dried Chrysanthemum

Barrel-Smoked Strawberry Horchata

Sip, savor & celebrate this sumptuous tradition dated back to the 13th century. Breckenridge spiced rum, a touch of Breckenridge espresso vodka, coconut, fresh strawberries, almonds, cinnamon, smoked with strawberry wood.

Ingredients:

2 oz Breckenridge Spiced Rum (Buy Now)

4-1/2 oz Horchata mix*

Bar Spoon lime juice

Shake ingredients with ice.

Garnish: freshly grated cinnamon and freeze-dried strawberry.

*Horchata mix: add 8 cups rice and 30 oz water, steep, blend & strain. 13 oz cream of coconut, 10 strawberries, 1 oz cinnamon simple, 1/2 oz vanilla bean paste, 8 oz rice water, blend together and strain.

Breckenridge Distillery is open for dine in and drink in! Nestled in the middle odf the Rocky Mountains, it's a peaceful oasis! So beat the heat, celebrate dad. or just spend the day in Breck this summer and head over to the Breckenridge Distillery. Get more cocktail ideas, recipes, peak at their food menu, and buy your booze online!