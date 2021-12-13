Spice up your Christmas cocktail with Breck Distillery | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — Season cheer is in the air…and in your cocktail. Breckenridge Distillery Liquid Chef Billie Keithley is bringing on the holiday spirit with hand-crafted Christmas cocktails. Get more recipes here.

Cotton Headed Ninny-Muggins

1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Bourbon (Buy Now)

3/4 oz maple syrup

Top with ginger beer

Incorporate ingredients with crushed ice.

Garnish: cotton candy, candy canes and candy corn.

Passion For Winter

1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Gin (Buy Now)

1 oz Perfect Puree EL Corazon

Top with sparkling water

Stir ingredients with ice.

Garnish: blood oranges cut into quarter wheels with pomegranate seeds.

