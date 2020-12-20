Hot milk cake with berries

Revisit a family favorite with Christy Rost

Have you noticed that long-forgotten recipes are making a comeback during this COVID-19 pandemic? Many of us are feeling unsettled and stressed, so we’re turning on the oven and baking – oftentimes recipes from the past. I’m right there with you! Last night, I made a banana cake. I can’t remember the last time I made – or even tasted – a banana cake, but I noticed a mention on social media recently, and nothing was going to satisfy until I baked one. A couple of overly ripe bananas sat on the counter and I had a package of cream cheese in the fridge, so I was halfway there. The cake was moist and yummy with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting, and tasted like something my Grandmother Henrietta would have baked.Stay-At-Home Recipe:

Old-Fashioned Hot Milk Cake with Summer Berries

Ingredients

2 eggs, at room temperature

¾ cup sugar

1 cup + 1 tablespoon milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 pint fresh strawberries, rinsed, drained and sliced

1 pint fresh blueberries, rinsed and drained

Heavy cream, whipped and sweetened

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In the large bowl of an electric mixer, beat eggs and gradually add sugar, beating until the mixture is thick and pale in color. Scald the milk over medium heat until small bubbles form around the edge of the pan. Add butter and remove the pan from the heat.

In a small mixing bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until they are well combined. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture, and beat until they are well blended. Pour in the hot milk all at once and mix on low speed until the batter is smooth and thick. Stir in vanilla.

Pour the batter into a greased and floured 9-inch round cake pan lined with parchment paper. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool the pan on a rack 15 minutes; then remove the cake from the pan and cool completely.

To serve, dust the top of the cake with confectioners’ sugar, slice, and serve with sliced strawberries, blueberries, and a swirl of whipped cream.

Yield: 8 servings

