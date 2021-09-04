Claudia Garofalo joins 'Colorado & Company' as new host

Claudia Garofalo is an accomplished lifestyle host and anchor with a background in radio and music.

DENVER — The newest host of ‘Colorado & Company’ brings 10 years of experience in the TV industry as well as a background in music and passion for skiing.

Claudia Garofalo is an accomplished lifestyle host and anchor who most recently worked as the executive producer and host of 'Living Local' at Fox 21 in Colorado Springs. Prior to that, she co-hosted San Antonio Living in Texas at NBC affiliate WOAI, where she also served as the traffic anchor on the morning news.

“Working in Denver has always been my dream, I am so ready to embrace this beautiful city. Joining 9NEWS and the ‘Colorado & Company’ team makes it all the better…they are clearly the best,” Garofalo said.

Her first day with ‘Colorado & Company’ will be on April 12.

The show airs weekdays on 9NEWS between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and features a mix of sponsored and lifestyle content.

“Claudia brings a new energy to the one-hour chat format of ‘Colorado & Company’ and she is going to be someone to watch,” said executive producer Risa Friskey. “She’s entirely engaging and will help us build and improve upon a show that viewers and guests have loved for over 15 years.”

In addition to TV, Garofalo also has an extensive background in radio, and won a Marconi Award for her morning show on Y100 Country Radio in San Antonio.

She is also a professional singer and songwriter who made it all the way to the Hollywood round of the seventh season of 'American Idol.'

Garofalo grew up in Del Rio, Texas and has spent time living and going to school in Monterrey, Mexico and New York City, where she graduated from the New York Film Academy.

Her husband, Michael, is also a TV personality and they have two daughters: Avah Sophia and Anna Kate.

Colorado and Company KUSA-TV Colorado and Company is a sales friendly television show on KUSA-TV, 9News (NBC) in Denver, Colorado that has been on the air since 2004. COCO is proud to serve the business community and the Denver community as a whole.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.