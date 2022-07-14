DENVER — There’s lasagna. And there are beans. But in our house, we are currently loving on Lasagna Beans. Garlicky, tomatoey, with just enough oregano and basil. Let’s not forget that creamy ricotta goodness that just seals the deal on this Italian favorite. My recipe for lasagna beans is sans pasta. Am I crazy? No. Is this recipe crazy good? Yes. Colorado grown, dry light red kidney beans, stand up to all the rich players of this popular dish. And the crispy and creamy cheeses make life better in general. Just this once, skip the lasagna carb coma. Your glass of red wine is totally worth of lasagna beans.