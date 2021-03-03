LEAP is a federal program dedicated to helping Coloradans heat their homes all winter long. Applications are open now! | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — Colorado just experienced arctic blasts and snow and while spring is soon to be here, there are still several weeks of winter ahead. There are many Coloradans who may be eligible for home heating benefits as the last weeks of winter play out. Many individuals and families are faced with difficult choices when their budgets are limited.

Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is here to help with home heating assistance and access to additional community resources for heating repairs. Individuals and families can apply for assistance online through the LEAP website at www.colorado.gov/cdhs/leap or call the 1-866-HEAT-HELP hotline for help in submitting an application.

The LEAP program runs from November 1 through April 30th each year. It’s a federally funded program available in all 64 Colorado counties. Last year alone more than 76,500 households were helped with LEAP benefits and to-date, more than 50,000 households have received benefits this year.

So Who’s Eligible?

A household’s monthly income must fall within 60% of the state median income level to qualify for benefits. This equates to $2,619 or less for single households and households of 4 with a monthly income of $5,038 or less.

The household must have at least one U.S. citizen or lawfully permanent resident of the U.S. residing in the home, and be a resident of Colorado.

The household pay home heating costs, either directly to a utility vendor or to a landlord in the form of a surcharge to their rent; or in some circumstances when their heat is included in their rent.

LEAP has again seen a large number of applications this year as the pandemic continues. Reduced hours, furloughs and unemployment have resulted in more individuals and families struggling with limited budgets. The program strives to protect those most vulnerable - older adults, low-income families, individuals with disabilities, and anyone living on a limited income. Applications are still being accepted, so apply online or call the 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) hotline for more information.

